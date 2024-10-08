Streamr Price Tops $0.0381 on Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $40.52 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Streamr has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,125,323,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,063,403,853 tokens. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a versatile cryptographic token within the Streamr ecosystem, not limited to mere cryptocurrency use. As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, it enables payments for services, transaction execution, and network fees. It also serves as a bid mechanism for real-time data streams, vital in the Streamr data marketplace. Furthermore, the quantity of DATA tokens held reflects one’s influence and reputation in the community, promoting decentralized governance. Founded by Henri Pihkala, Risto Karjalainen, and Nikke Nylund. Streamr (DATA) fosters data exchange, encourages participation, and upholds network integrity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

