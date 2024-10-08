Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.8% in the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 10,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.11.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $164.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,592 shares of company stock valued at $35,922,911 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

