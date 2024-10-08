aelf (ELF) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. aelf has a total market cap of $276.17 million and $7.47 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000590 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,389,549 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

