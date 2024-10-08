Wrapped HBAR Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $14.29 Million (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for $0.0526 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $14.29 million and approximately $939,550.13 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,410,263 tokens. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 273,860,518.11277384 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05287577 USD and is down -4.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,386,710.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

