Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0671 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $473.69 million and approximately $22.45 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,449.85 or 0.03935131 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00042346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011491 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012862 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

Oasis Network Token Trading

