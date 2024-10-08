Uniswap (UNI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.29 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.29 billion and approximately $112.73 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $7.15 or 0.00011491 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00105637 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000110 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,294,743.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.23608762 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1103 active market(s) with $147,647,531.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

