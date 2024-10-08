iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $570.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $557.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $577.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

