Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $898.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $853.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.31, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $900.13 and a 200-day moving average of $848.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Citigroup began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.35.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

