Mather Group LLC. Sells 4,811,738 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,647,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,811,738 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $174,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,978 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,910 shares during the period. Finally, Nepc LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,103,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.86. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.