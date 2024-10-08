Mather Group LLC. Sells 3,879 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $570.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $577.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.34. The company has a market capitalization of $492.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

