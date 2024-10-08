International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $227.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $227.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.17.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.