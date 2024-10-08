Pacifica Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 54.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.86. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

