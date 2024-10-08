Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 14.9% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $111,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,673,000 after acquiring an additional 552,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,622,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $379.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.03. The company has a market cap of $130.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

