sudeng Trading 116% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HIPPO)

sudeng (HIPPO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. sudeng has a total market capitalization of $161.00 million and $41.45 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, sudeng has traded 116% higher against the U.S. dollar. One sudeng token can currently be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About sudeng

sudeng’s launch date was September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. sudeng’s official website is www.hippocto.meme. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto.

Buying and Selling sudeng

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.01533124 USD and is down -9.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $41,754,090.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

