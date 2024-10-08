Helium (HNT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $11.69 Million

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $6.69 or 0.00010740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $11.69 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Helium has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Helium Profile
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 170,472,132 coins. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Helium
