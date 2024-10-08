TrueUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $494.39 million and approximately $33.78 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 495,601,553 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

