Contrasting Agora (NASDAQ:API) & MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) and MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Agora has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiX Telematics has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Agora and MiX Telematics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agora -31.69% -7.32% -6.47% MiX Telematics 3.72% 8.45% 5.11%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agora $138.29 million 2.51 -$87.22 million ($0.81) -4.65 MiX Telematics $150.06 million 2.36 $4.52 million $0.25 58.20

This table compares Agora and MiX Telematics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MiX Telematics has higher revenue and earnings than Agora. Agora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiX Telematics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.4% of Agora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of MiX Telematics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Agora shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of MiX Telematics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Agora and MiX Telematics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agora 0 1 0 0 2.00 MiX Telematics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Agora presently has a consensus target price of $2.63, suggesting a potential downside of 30.24%. MiX Telematics has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.53%. Given MiX Telematics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MiX Telematics is more favorable than Agora.

Summary

MiX Telematics beats Agora on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agora

Agora, Inc. operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications. It also provides video and voice calling, interactive live and broadcast streaming, chat, signaling, and interactive whiteboard products; and extensions, such as analytics, recording, AI noise suppression, 3D spatial audio, real-time transcription, and extensions marketplace. In addition, the company offers Application Platforms, including Flexible Classroom, a low-code application Platform as a Service, which combines video, voice, chat, signaling, whiteboard and recording functionalities into an integrated cloud-based solution for education providers; and App Builder, a no-code application platform, designed for developers with little or no coding experience to build their own applications with video conference and live streaming functionalities. It operates through Agora and Shengwang brands. Agora, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data. The company provides MiX Asset Manager, asset tracking products including generators, light towers, storage tanks and pumps, and asset management solution for visibility of corporate assets; and Matrix, a suite of mobile asset management solutions for entry-level fleets and consumers, which offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking, and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications. In addition, it offers Beam-e, a crowdsourcing platform to locate vehicles without the expense of utilizing a traditional cellular network connection. The company delivers fleet and mobile asset management solutions as SaaS to 1,001,800 subscribers in South Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, Australia, Europe, and Brazil. MiX Telematics Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

