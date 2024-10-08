Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 297,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.73. The stock had a trading volume of 81,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $264.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

