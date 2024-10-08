Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 2,343 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.54.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.0 %

HD opened at $408.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $412.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.