Diversified Trust Co Acquires 3,417 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,298,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,508,155,000 after acquiring an additional 143,748 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,178,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,097,000 after buying an additional 691,341 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,834,000 after buying an additional 1,268,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,100,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,966,000 after buying an additional 409,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,981,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,568,000 after acquiring an additional 388,149 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $164.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average is $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Mizuho cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

