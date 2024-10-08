587 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.54.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $408.23 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

