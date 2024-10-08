ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0000 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $4.53 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00105460 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011534 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000114 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

