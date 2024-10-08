Versant Capital Management Inc Has $196,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VOO opened at $521.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $509.74 and its 200-day moving average is $495.16. The company has a market cap of $472.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $529.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

