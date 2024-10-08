Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Pioneer Wealth Management Group

Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,790 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,848 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,150,000 after buying an additional 244,927 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.86.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

