Twele Capital Management Inc. Acquires 506 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.5% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,978 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,103,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

