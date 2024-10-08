Bangor Savings Bank Has $175.89 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 16.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $175,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $570.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $577.47. The company has a market cap of $492.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $557.50 and a 200-day moving average of $541.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

