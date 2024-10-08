Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 435 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $570.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $557.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $577.47. The firm has a market cap of $492.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

