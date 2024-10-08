JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Symmetry Investments LP increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 48,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 170,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 87,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:JPM traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.85. The company had a trading volume of 241,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,089,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $225.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.13.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

