ANDY (ANDY) Price Down 9% This Week

ANDY (ANDY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One ANDY token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ANDY has a market cap of $131.88 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ANDY has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ANDY Token Profile

ANDY’s genesis date was March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ANDY is www.boysclubandy.com. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc.

Buying and Selling ANDY

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00013239 USD and is down -11.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $2,902,074.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

