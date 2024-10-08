MAGA (MAGA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $28.95 Million

MAGA (MAGA) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. MAGA has a total market cap of $68.18 million and approximately $28.95 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGA token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MAGA has traded 90.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.98 or 0.00254705 BTC.

About MAGA

MAGA was first traded on May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth. The official website for MAGA is maga-hat.vip.

MAGA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA is 0.0001932 USD and is up 14.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $27,907,406.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

