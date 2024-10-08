sUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. sUSD has a total market cap of $13.07 million and $119,403.74 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, sUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC on major exchanges.

About sUSD

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 13,105,586 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

