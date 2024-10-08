Seele-N (SEELE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.64 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008377 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014405 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,391.58 or 0.99957209 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001014 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007401 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006991 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.
Seele-N Profile
Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
