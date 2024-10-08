Nano (XNO) One Day Volume Tops $1.36 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. Nano has a total market cap of $116.31 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,427.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.29 or 0.00527553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00105460 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.49 or 0.00241094 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00029595 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00030737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00073586 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

