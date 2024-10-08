Bath Savings Trust Co Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Visa by 212.3% during the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 197,686 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $51,468,000 after purchasing an additional 134,391 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 290,095 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $75,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Visa by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.5 %

V stock opened at $273.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.03 and a twelve month high of $293.07. The company has a market cap of $500.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.00 and a 200-day moving average of $272.86.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.04.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

