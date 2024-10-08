Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Sells $642,310.74 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $642,310.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,718,959.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $577,628.26.

On Monday, August 5th, Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $545,801.28.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.8 %

SFM stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.11. The company had a trading volume of 875,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,610. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $115.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $349,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 616,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,748,000 after acquiring an additional 48,225 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,610 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 78.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

