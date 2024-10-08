Insider Selling: ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Sells 700,000 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) Director Xiao Xing sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $14,987,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,703,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,890,627.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Xiao Xing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Xiao Xing sold 90,396 shares of ACM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $1,910,067.48.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Xiao Xing sold 8,304 shares of ACM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $167,657.76.

ACM Research Stock Down 7.6 %

ACMR stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.81. 2,762,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.05 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 283.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,310,000 after purchasing an additional 683,361 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at $20,398,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ACM Research by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 496,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,701,000 after buying an additional 70,227 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth about $8,640,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 408,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 34,066 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

