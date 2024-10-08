Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Joo Mi Kim Sells 634 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $77,468.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,501,252.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $76,100.64.

On Monday, August 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $82,500.88.

Qualys Stock Up 1.3 %

QLYS stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.66. 443,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.46. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.32 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 294.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 545.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Qualys by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

