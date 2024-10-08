The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 83.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,282 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of PG opened at $167.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.60 and a 52 week high of $177.94.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Think You Missed the AI Boom? These 3 Stocks Are Just Starting
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Is Pepsi Stock a Steal Today? Here’s What the Market Says
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Hims & Hers Stock Joins S&P 600: Is More Upside on the Horizon?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.