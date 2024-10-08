Atomi Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,815 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,428 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $2,905,000. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $585.32. 597,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941,084. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $607.94. The company has a market cap of $538.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

