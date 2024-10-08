Callan Family Office LLC Buys 1,479 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,868,000 after buying an additional 584,356 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,881,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,003 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,622,000 after purchasing an additional 237,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,294,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $261.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $264.44. The company has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.61.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

