Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2024

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

