Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 11,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Whitford Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,973,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,592 shares of company stock worth $35,922,911 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $164.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.53 and its 200-day moving average is $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.11.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

