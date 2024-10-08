Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 70,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 20,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $268.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.61 and a 200-day moving average of $236.95. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $274.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

