Traveka Wealth LLC Has $867,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Traveka Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after purchasing an additional 380,399 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 64.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,392,000 after purchasing an additional 379,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.29.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,109,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,785,979. The firm has a market cap of $481.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.50 and its 200-day moving average is $116.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

