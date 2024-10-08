Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lifted by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 5.0% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $50,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 74,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,833,000 after purchasing an additional 33,751 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 101,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Whitford Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $12,607,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mastercard Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of MA opened at $491.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $476.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $501.80.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on MA. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.22.
Insider Transactions at Mastercard
In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total transaction of $50,952,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,924,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,970,017,774.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
