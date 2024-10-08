Navcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,539.30 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0327 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $7,539.30 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00070944 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019774 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006992 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,895.29 or 0.39973438 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

