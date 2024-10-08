Aevo (AEVO) 1-Day Volume Hits $23.63 Million

Aevo (AEVO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Aevo token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular exchanges. Aevo has a total market cap of $283.81 million and $23.63 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aevo has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.55 or 0.00254572 BTC.

About Aevo

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz.

Aevo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 874,698,229.0039424 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.34002819 USD and is down -3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $25,633,771.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

