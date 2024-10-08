WAX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.56 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. WAX has a market cap of $116.66 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WAX has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,262,365,304 coins and its circulating supply is 3,506,394,435 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,261,898,098.51118 with 3,506,101,041.0695496 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03348624 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $5,895,753.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

