Wanchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.53 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $34.57 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00042587 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012887 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,283,482 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.