CEEK VR Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $23.72 million and approximately $558,713.77 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008384 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00014443 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,263.37 or 0.99973955 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001017 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02988854 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $1,006,529.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.